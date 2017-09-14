[Listen] #PopUpAshley: Ashley Gets Her Man To Confess It All!

By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, The J Show
Ashley calls the guy she’s been dating for a couple months to put him on blast. She wants to know who lives in the house he took her to. Will he lay out a HUGE confession??

 

Ashley agreed she would try to find a way to see if this guy would take her to his house after their date. We catch up with her and she said he had every excuse for her NOT to go home with him. Is there another woman? Or was the place he took her to NOT his? Find out tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. to see if he will give her an answer!

Ashley stopped by the guy she’s been dating’s place when she was in the neighborhood, but when she rang the doorbell another man answered. Should Ashley question him on their date tonight?

