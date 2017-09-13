WATCH: “Mean Girls” on Broadway Release Fetch New Trailer

Mean Girls is making “fetch” happen again in 2017.

We’re living in the age where every classic film or TV show is getting a reboot or a revival, regardless of whether or not it’s warranted. Many times, it’s not because despite the nostalgia, these great movies stand the test of time and should just be left alone.

So when it was first announced that Mean Girls was going to be turned into a Broadway musical, I was understandably hesitant.

The 2004 film is such a staple for women, including the millennial generation, who reference at least one Mean Girls quote in their daily lives without even thinking twice about it.

Thankfully, after watching the first trailer for the Broadway version, I can safely say that all of my doubts and fears have been put to rest. Mean Girls doesn’t just work as a movie, it works as a Broadway musical… like really well actually.

I think you’ll agree with me.

In the clip, the new Regina George (Taylor Louderman) and her love-to-hate besties Gretchen Wieners (Ashley Park) and Karen Smith (Kate Rockwell) invite you to the musical while emobodying the OG character personalities almost precisely.

The plastics have a chemistry that’s similar to what Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert had in the original film, which honestly is what made it so great.

Karen tries to explain what a musical is to newcomers but Regina quickly retorts, “they know what a musical is, Karen. They’re not idiots.” Sound familiar?

At this point, Gretchen begins to contemplate the meaning of life and how someone can talk and sing at the same time.

Leave it to Karen to demonstrate, while Regina stands there, ready to chew them both out.

Since much of the films core creative team, including Tina Fey, is working on the musical, you can expect that signature humor with a 2017 twist since it has to appeal to the modern audience!

In other words, if you loved Mean Girls, you’re going to love this musical Glen Coco.

Previews for it begin on March 12, 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre.