WATCH: All #HandInHand Benefit Performances & Celeb Speeches

By Nikki
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, Joe Jonas (L) and Justin Bieber attend Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief at Universal Studios AMC on September 12, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images)

Last night, everyone famous you can think of went on live TV to request help for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas with the #HandInHand benefit. Their star power help raise over $14 million!

Beyonce, Drake, Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato, Gwen Stefani, DJ Khaled, Matthew McConaughey, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Jared Leto, Taraji P. Hensen, Selena Gomez, Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Fallon, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Oprah, Tori Kelly, Sophia Vergara, Stevie Wonder, George Clooney, Diddy, Ellen and many more.

If you called to donate, you got to talk to a celeb on the other line. Some artists took the stage to perform live, watch all of those performances and some extras, below:

 

 

