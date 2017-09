The Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon was last night and all types of A-list stars showed up helping raise over $44 million. Stars were spread out in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville as celebs answered phones, others performed and some got a little political.

If you missed the telethon, you can still donate by calling 1 (800) 258-6000 or text GIVE to 80077 to give $25. More ways to donate can be view on the Hand in Hand website.