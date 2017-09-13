Happy Birthday Niall Horan!

By Nikki
Filed Under: 24th birthday, dance music, flicker sessions, Happy Birthday Niall Horan, how niall horan spending his 24th birthday, One Direction, one directioners, pop music, See how old Niall Horan is & how he is feeling the love from fans today HERE, sexy

Niall is 24 today! He is spending his birthday on the road  in Japan for his Flicker Sessions Tour and had this to say about celebrating:

“I’ll be in Japan, I’ll be in Tokyo probably the best place to be on your birthday. I love Japanese food, that’s a great start so that’s dinner sorted, probably a night out of some sort not too crazy though cos I’ve got the show the day after. I’m probably gonna have to celebrate it on the 12th and then die of hangover on the 13th which is my birthday and do the show on the 14th. It’ll be a good laugh I think.”

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live