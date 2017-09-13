Happy Birthday Niall Horan!

Niall is 24 today! He is spending his birthday on the road in Japan for his Flicker Sessions Tour and had this to say about celebrating:

“I’ll be in Japan, I’ll be in Tokyo probably the best place to be on your birthday. I love Japanese food, that’s a great start so that’s dinner sorted, probably a night out of some sort not too crazy though cos I’ve got the show the day after. I’m probably gonna have to celebrate it on the 12th and then die of hangover on the 13th which is my birthday and do the show on the 14th. It’ll be a good laugh I think.”