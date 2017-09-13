Adam Levine Is Going To Be A Dad (Again)

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are expecting child number two! Their first genetically perfect child, Dusty Rose, turns one this month. Adam and Behati got married in July 2014. It was a day that crushed the souls of 87% of the world’s female population that had to come to grips with the fact that Adam could never be theirs. They still fly the flag at half mast in 32 states on that day (I think. I may need to do more research on that).

