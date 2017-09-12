Freeform’s 2017 “13 Nights of Halloween” Lineup Is Finally Here!

We put a spell on you, and now you’re mine!

It’s that time of year, Freeform’s (previously ABC Family) “13 Nights of Halloween” lineup is finally here!

This years lineup is filled with all the spooktastic movies you’ve come to love over the years including the legendary Hocus Pocus, Sleepy Hollow and The Addams Family.

The fun kicks off Oct 19 with Addams Family Values, followed by Hocus Pocus.

Much to the dismay of some fans, a few favorites like Nightmare Before Christmas, Casper, and Corpse Bride, have been noticeably left off.

However, we’re getting TWO full day marathons so we can’t really complain!

Check out the full lineup below and start up your DVRs now!

Thursday, October 19

6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

Friday, October 20

6:20 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

Saturday, October 21

4:40 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

7:10 p.m. — The Addams Family

9:15 p.m. — Addams Family Values

Sunday, October 22

7:05 p.m. — Addams Family Values

9:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

11:25 p.m. — Alice In Wonderland (2010)

Monday, October 23

ALL DAY — Tim Burton marathon

Tuesday, October 24

6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 25

6:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. — Men In Black

Thursday, October 26

6:05 p.m. — Men In Black

8:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows

Friday, October 27

6:50 p.m. — The Addams Family

8:55 p.m. — Addams Family Values

Saturday, October 28

5:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

9:25 p.m. — Monsters University

Sunday, October 29

6:55 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

9:00 p.m. — Monsters University

11:30 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

Monday, October 30

6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, October 31 — HALLOWEEN!

ALL DAY — Hocus Pocus marathon