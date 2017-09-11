[Watch] Jim Carrey Wins The Award For Most BIZARRE Interview At NYFW

By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actor Jim Carrey arrives at the David Lynch Foundation Gala Honoring Rick Rubin at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 27, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jim Carrey stole the New York Fashion Week red carpet with the strangest interview stating, “There’s no meaning to any of this. So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am.” Allllrighty then…

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live