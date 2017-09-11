Jim Carrey stole the New York Fashion Week red carpet with the strangest interview stating, “There’s no meaning to any of this. So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am.” Allllrighty then…
[Watch] Jim Carrey Wins The Award For Most BIZARRE Interview At NYFW
