Pumpkin spice is officially the flavor dominating grocery store shelves.

Oreos have decided to embrace their inner pumpkin spice for the fourth year in a row with the return of the PSL Oreo.

The seasonal Oreo features a vanilla cookie and pumpkin-flavored icing and first debuted in 2014, when the PSL craze was really picking up steam.

According to Instagram account The Junk Food Aisle, they can be found at Target and will retail for $3, while supplies last.