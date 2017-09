Hands-Only CPR Can Save Lives.

Most people who experience cardiac arrest at home, work or in a public location die because they don’t receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene.

If you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of any tune that is 100 to 120 beats per minute.

Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival. B96 Cares!