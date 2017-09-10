TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Is Niall Numero Uno Again Or?

Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Put have been flip flopping the #1 spot for like 6 weeks now. See who nabbed the top spot this week below.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo

19. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

18. Unforgettable – French Montana

17. What About Us – Pink

16. 1-800273-8255 – Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid

15. Friends – Justin Bieber, Bloodpop

14. Mi Gente – J. Balvin

13. Praying – Kesha

12.Strip hat Down – Liam Payne, Quavo

11. Feels – Calvin Harris, Katy Perry

10. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Daddy yankee

9. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

8. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna

7. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

6. Feel It Still – portugal. The Man

5. There’sNothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

4. Believer – Imagine Dragons

3. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

2. Attention – Charlie Puth