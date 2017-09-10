TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Is Niall Numero Uno Again Or?

Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Put have been flip flopping the #1 spot for like 6 weeks now. See who nabbed the top spot this week below.
Here's this week's countdown:
20. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo
19. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
18. Unforgettable – French Montana
17. What About Us – Pink
16. 1-800273-8255 – Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid
15. Friends – Justin Bieber, Bloodpop
14. Mi Gente – J. Balvin
13. Praying – Kesha
12.Strip hat Down – Liam Payne, Quavo
11. Feels – Calvin Harris, Katy Perry
10. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Daddy yankee
9. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
8. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna
7. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
6. Feel It Still – portugal. The Man
5. There’sNothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
4. Believer – Imagine Dragons
3. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
2. Attention – Charlie Puth
- Slow Hands – Niall Horan