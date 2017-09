Every song on tonight’s 9 Most Weekend screams weekend!!!! Check out the songs that made the cut and add them to your playlist!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 09/08/17

9- DJ Khaled & Rihanna “Wild Thoughts”

8- Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato “No Promises”

7- Logic & Alessia Cara “1-800-273-8255”

6- Niall Horan “Slow Hands”

5- J. Balvin “Mi Gente”

4- Charlie Puth “Attention”

3- Justin Bieber & Bloodpop “Friends”

2- Imagine Dragons “Believer”

1- Taylor Swift “Look What You Made Me Do”