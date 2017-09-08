B96 Cares! Have You Finished Your High School Degree?

Roughly 34 million adults in America don’t have their high school diplomas.

Sometimes circumstances in life prevent individuals from achieving their educational goals.

However, regardless of your life circumstances, it is never too late to learn.

Learning to read, preparing for the high school equivalency tests or learning the English language is an investment that opens doorways for personal, professional and economic growth.

It opens doorways to a brighter future.

To learn more about tests and classes in your area, visit FinishYourDiploma.org. B96 Cares!

