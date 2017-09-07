Watch Taylor Swift Kick Andy Samberg Through a Wall

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift: she’s just like us. She procrastinates with her cat and eats food off of her shirt. Then she kicks Andy Samberg through a wall before recording a massive hit song, so yeah, Taylor Swift is really nothing like us at all.

Related: Who is Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready for It’ About?

It’s all part of a funny new AT&T ad campaign that follows Swift through a “typical” day in her life that gets more and more absurd as the commercial progresses.

The spot is to promote “Taylor Swift NOW,” which is described as “the ultimate Video On Demand experience for every Taylor Swift fan. Get an inside look at Taylor’s life and unique content spanning her entire career. Each chapter is packed with never seen original videos and commentary from Taylor herself, as well as concerts, special events and behind-the-scenes footage.”

In addition to the promo clip, Swift and AT&T have shared a behind the scenes video that’s also pretty funny. Check out both below.