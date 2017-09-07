Give your kids a boost by including lutein in their diets. Studies prove kids do better on tests and have better grades when they’re eating these foods that include lutein. Some veggies that include lutein are spinach and carrots. View the full study and list of healthy vegetables to include in your kids diet here.
[Listen] This Nutrient Will Make Your Kids Smarter!
