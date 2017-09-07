B96 Cares! Protect Your Unborn Child If You Travel To An Area With Risk of Zika

Zika is still a risk in many parts of the world.

Zika is spread primarily through mosquito bites, but it can also spread through sex.

A pregnant woman can pass Zika to her fetus, which can cause serious birth defects.

Many people infected with Zika won’t have symptoms or will only have mild symptoms.

For this reason, if you travel to an area with risk of Zika, you can be infected with Zika and not know it.

You can pass Zika to others through sex, even months after infection.

This means Zika is a concern not only for women who are pregnant or may become pregnant but also for their partners.