You Can Give Your Pics The “Why Don’t We” Upgrade

Are you a huge fan of Why Don’t We? Then this is for you!

There’s a new online photo booth that allows fans to create Why Don’t We-branded photos to set as your profile picture, post on Insta or share with your friends.

You can either upload a picture from your desktop or take one using the webcam.

Once you have the picture, drag and drop lyrics and WDW stickers.

When you are satisfied with your masterpiece, download the photo or share it via socials.

Check it out BELOW and give your pics the “Why Don’t We” upgrade NOW!

Share your pics with us on social media @B96CHICAGO!

And hear their new single “Something Different” on B96 now!