WATCH: First Trailer for “The Magic School Bus Rides Again”

The bus is back and ready for it’s next adventure.

Netflix released the trailer for its Magic School Bus revival series The Magic School Bus Rides Again and aside from updated graphics, not much has changed.

In the trailer, Ms. Frizzle, voiced by original Lily Tomlin, introduces the class to their new teacher and her younger sister, the new Ms. Frizzle, voiced by Kate McKinnon.

We then see a montage of the new Ms. Frizzle’s adventures with the bus and class, as the updated theme song, voiced by Lin Manuel Miranda, plays in the background.

Some school field trips include traveling through space, exploring the human body and spending time under the sea!

The Magic School Bus Rides Again premieres on Netflix on September 29!

