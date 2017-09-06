‘MTV Unplugged’ Reboot Starts This Week With Shawn Mendes

‘MTV Unplugged’ is back!!! This is an amazing way artists can showcase their true talent with a stripped down, intimate acoustic show.

It first aired in 1989 and has showcased memorable performances from the likes of Nirvana, Jay-Z, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Tony Bennett, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lil Wayne, and Adele, among others.

Shawn says it was Pearl Jam’s 1992 MTV Unplugged that got him hooked on the concept, even if it took place years before he entered the world. He said, ‘It wasn’t so much about the commercial, showman side of it; It was really about the music.’ If you know Shawn Mendes music, you know this is going to be amazing.

DVR alert: Shawn Mendes, MTV Unplugged, this Friday 7pm.