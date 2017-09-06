Third Child on the Way for Kim and Kanye!

Surrogate baby makes three!

People confirms that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West’s surrogate is pregnant and carrying their third child!

Kim Kardashian has been pretty vocal about her desire to have another child with Kanye West but after two pregnancies plagued by placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition, the famous couple had to look into alternatives.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told the mag.

The source said the parents are very involved in the process and that Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”

Congrats!

Original Article 7/26

Word is, they settled on a surrogate earlier this year and that the experienced San Diego mom in her late 20s is now 3-months pregnant.

According to the timeline, baby West will be born in January of 2018.

A report from TMZ reveals that soon-to-be parents of three will be paying $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500.

In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will owe $5,000 per additional child on top of the $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

