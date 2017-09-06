Gucci Mane’s Million Dollar Wedding!

By Rebecca Ortiz
Gucci Mane and his fiance Keyshia Ka’oir are set for a fall wedding (that will be filmed for BET) and as of right now they are already at a million dollar wedding! 

At the rate they are spending their nuptials could cost waaaaay more!

So what is one of their biggest cost items? Their $1,000 wedding invites (as in they cost $1,000 EACH!).

Each invite is a mirror-inspired booklet covered in Swarovski crystals!

Sources say that 100 guests are invited (with a +1) but not all of them got that expensive invite.

We’re guessing the guests like: Rihanna, Drake, The Weekend, Selena Gomez, Pharrell, Diddy got those.

My question, sure the invites cool…but what do you do with it after? I throw all mine away after the wedding! LOL

Pawn it? Give it back?

What would you do?

 

