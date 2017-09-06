B96 Cares! Know The Warning Signs of A Concussion!

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury that affects how your brain works.

Know the warning signs.

If symptoms show up after a practice or a game, tell your parents.

A medical professional can diagnose a concussion and give you a timetable for how much rest you need.

A second head injury while you have a concussion can be devastating, even life-threatening, so make sure you’re fully recovered before returning.

The sooner you see a doctor about a possible concussion, the sooner you can get on the path to recovery. K-Hits Cares!