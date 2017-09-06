Aaron Carter Resting After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Aaron Carter is counting his blessing today after getting into a severe car accident yesterday.

The 29-year-old tweeted that he was involved in a crash writing,

“Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4,” he tweeted. “TBH this s–t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f–ked up.”

Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

He added. “I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I’ve ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today.”

I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today 😰 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

Fans immediately began to worry and Carter later clarified that everyone is doing ok.

“Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I’m just happy both of us were ok,” he wrote.

Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us were ok. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

A rep for the singer said he is resting and that his injuries will not keep him from performing.

“He will be performing in Memphis on Saturday and in New York on Tuesday and looks forward to seeing all his fans.”