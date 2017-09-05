Zayn Malik Just Shaved His Head BALD

By Lizzy Buczak
(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Zayn Malik has been rocking a buzzed duo for a while now and we have to admit, he pulls it off quite nicely.

This weekend, he took it a step further and shaved his head completely bald!

The new look was revealed on his mom’s Instagram when she posted a picture with him and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The family spent this Labor Day weekend together celebrating Eid al-Adha, an Islamic holiday celebrated at the end of an annual Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca.

The holiday was a family affair with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda, also in attendance.

Zayn may have shaved his head as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations, which sees a number of men shaving their heads during the last three days of Hajj.

Or, maybe he just likes the freedom of not having to do his hair in the morning.

Do you think Zayn can pull off the bald look?

