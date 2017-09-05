Win a Trip to Experience Fear The Walking Dead Survival in Las Vegas!

AMC’s hit series, FEAR THE WALKING DEAD returns Sunday, September 10th at 9/8c and B96 is the only station in Chicago that is sending you and a friend to Vegas to celebrate!

Listen to B96 each weekday from September 5th-September 11th at Noon to find out how you can a win a trip for two to the ultimate Halloween weekend to experience Fear The Walking Dead Survival, Vegas’ newest attraction based on the series. You’ll be immersed inside the zombie apocalypse, where you’ll need to work together to fight your way out, and escape in one piece.

Don’t miss the season Premiere of FEAR THE WALKING DEAD, Sunday, September 10th at 9/8c only on AMC!

More about Fear the Walking Dead HERE

More about Fear the Walking Dead Survival Attraction HERE

2017 FEAR THE WALKING DEAD FLYAWAY OFFICIAL RULES