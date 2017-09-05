Lil Wayne’s Daughter Says Dad is ‘Fine’ Following Seizures

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lil Wayne’s 18-year-old daughter Reginae Carter says her father is “fine” following seizures that led to his hospitalization on Sunday (Sept 3).

Related: Lil Wayne Hospitlized After Seizures: Report

“My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concern you guys are amazing,” Carter wrote on social media. “Oh yeah… & don’t believe everything you hear,” she added in a second post.

Mack Maine, the president of Wayne’s record label Young Money also chimed in. “Lil bro ….we appreciate all the prayers and love #FreeC5“, he tweeted.

Lil Waye was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room on Sunday afternoon, according to TMZ. He was immediately taken to a local hospital and treated. Wayne has suffered from epilepsy for years, and first revealed his condition in 2013.

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns😘😘 you guys are amazing 😇 —

Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 04, 2017

Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear 🙂 —

Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 04, 2017