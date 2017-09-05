Krispy Kreme & Auntie Anne’s Unveil Pumpkin Spiced Treats

If September was a flavor, it would be pumpkin spice.

The Pumpkin Spice-flavored craze has gone way beyond coffee and lattes.

Auntie Anne’s just announced that they will be launching Pumpkin Spice Pretzel nuggets on September 11th.

The nuggets come with a cream cheese dip for just $3.89.

One whiff and you're a goner.

They’ll be available through November 19th, which means you’ll have a brief window to get your seasonal fix.

Krispy Kreme will be adding a bit of fall to their donuts with the addition of the Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut.

The pumpkin spice donut made it’s debut last year for National Pumpkin Day!

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back! One Day Only – Friday, 9/8. Only at participating (US/CAN) shops. https://t.co/Etrl4kXGJp pic.twitter.com/k8WWHvrWrG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 31, 2017

It will be available for ONE DAY ONLY so get to the store on September 8th!

If not, the Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut will be available in the fall at most locations!