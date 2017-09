Free Ticket Friday brings you some of the most sought out tickets in Chicago.

On Friday, September 8th, B96 wants to hook you up with passes to see Ed Sheeran at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL on September 15th!

Win During These Hours

9am / 11am / 1pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 7pm

Contest Rules: