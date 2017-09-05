Best Deals For “National Cheese Pizza Day”

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day!

After a long Labor Day weekend filled with grilling, you’re probably going to want to switch things up today.

Thankfully, the calendar holiday brings forth plenty of deals for the cheese pizza lover in you!

Pizza Hut – Score a $5 large cheese pizza today using online code “SAYCHEESE.” They are also offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas + you can earn free pies when you sign up for Hut Rewards!

Domino’s – Get two or more Medium 2-topping pizzas at Domino’s for just $5.00 each. You can also mix and match with Bread Twists, Salads, Pastas, 8-Piece Wings, Specialty Chicken, Boneless Chicken, Stuffed Cheesy Breads and more.

Papa John’s – Create an Extra Large 2 topping pizza for $11 or a 2 Medium 2 2-topping pizzas for $6.99 each!