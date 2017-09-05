B96 Cares! Don’t Drink & Drive

Illinois law enforcement is absolutely committed to reducing alcohol-related traffic fatalities!

Consider this:

-Impaired driving is a violent crime that kills.

-Every 30 minutes, someone in America dies because of an impaired driver.

– Every two minutes, someone is injured.

Law enforcement agencies all over Illinois step up enforcement, adding patrols and undertaking numerous public relations activities to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving.

Remember, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over! B96 Cares!