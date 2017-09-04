Lil Wayne Hospitalized In Chicago

Lil Wayne was hospitalized Sunday in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Westin on Michigan Avenue after suffering at least one seizure. Wayne has epilepsy and seizures come with it.

He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial, and suffered yet another seizure. Our sources say his team tried to have him discharged late Sunday afternoon so he could make it to Vegas for a show. Doctors advised against it since he has had seizers while flying before.

His Vegas gig has been cancelled and he is resting in Chicago now. Get well Wayne.