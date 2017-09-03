TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Which 1D Dude Is #1 This Week?

Niall Horan has been on and off #1 and he is back at the top! Can’t wait to see his live concert in Rosemont this November. B96 will have more tickets, just listen to the radio for when.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Unforgettable – French Montana

19. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

18. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 & SZA

17. What About Us – Pink

16. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid

15. Mi Gente – J. Balvin

14. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo

13. Friends – Justin Bieber & Bloodpop

12. Praying – Kesha

11. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

10. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee

9. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

8. Feels – Calvin Harris, Katy Perry

7. I Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

6. Look What You Made Me do – Taylor Swift

5. Believer – Imagine Dragons

4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

3. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna

2. Attention – Charlie Puth