Always good to see the Biebs in the news for GOOD things – and this gesture is AWESOME!

Kevin Hart threw out the challenge to his celeb friends to donate money to the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey victims:

…and Justin was only to happy to help with a $25,000 donation and this heartfelt message:

So awesome right?

If you’re looking for ways to help too and follow his lead, find out how we can help locally here: How to Help Harvey Victims