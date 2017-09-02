LISTEN : Taylor Swift Gives Us A Snippet of “Ready For It”

Taylor Swift premiered a clip of her next single “Ready for It” JUST NOW during the Alabama and Florida State game!

Take a listen:

What do you think?

Need more?

Well, sadly that’s all we get of the song…but here are the lyrics:

READY FOR IT by Taylor Swift

[Post-Chorus]

Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

So baby, let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Are you ready for it?

[Bridge]

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze, lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night in my dreams (my dreams)

You should see the things we do (we do), baby (baby, mmm)

In the middle of the night in my dreams (my dreams)

I know I’m gonna be with you

So, I’ll take my time

In the middle of the night

[Post-Chorus]

So, baby let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

So, baby let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Now, whether you are a Swiftie or not, Tay tay ALWAYS has meaning behind a song. What do you think this is about?