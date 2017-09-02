Is Luke Bryan Joining American Idol?

The American Idol reboot will be getting started soon and all they have locked down for judges is Katy Perry…until now!

Sources are saying that Luke Bryan could be taking up seat #2!

So what’s the hold up?

Looks like the almighty dollar!

Katy is set to get $25 million, Ryan Seacrest (host) $15 million and Luke was allegedly offered $6 million!

Big difference right?

He may not have a cupcake bra or left shark but he is for sure country royalty.

Now as for the rumors about Keith Urban (who was a former judge), Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth – it’s said they will be involved somehow but not as judges (mentors?).

Do you think Luke would make a good judge?

Who should take that third seat?