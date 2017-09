Zedd turns 28 today! He is celebrating in Miami this Labor Day weekend. Zedd kicks off his wold tour veeery soon! B96 will have more Free Ticket Friday & Two Ticket Tuesday hookups for his show at The Aragon or buy them here:

Nikki is that familiar voice you have been hearing on the Chicago radio airwaves since 2002. She is always down for conversation and gives great advice so hit her up anytime on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the B96 request line. Nikki is often...