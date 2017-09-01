Zayn Malik Teases ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ Featuring Sia

By Scott T. Sterling

Zayn Malik has shared a teaser for what appears to be his next single “Dusk Till Dawn.”

The tease takes the form of a movie poster and is packed with clues about the upcoming release, with Malik’s face looming over a handful of shady-looking characters and actress Jemima Kirk of HBO’s Girls fame, who’s seen opening a light-emitting briefcase similar to the one in Quentin Tarantino’s movie, Pulp Fiction. The track’s title also has a Tarantino connection, the director wrote and co-starred in the 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn.

Sia is featured on the new track and its video will be directed by Marc Webb, who is famous for his work on such movies as (500) Days of Summer and the 2012 big-screen reboot of The Amazing Spider-Man, and its 2014 sequel.

Malik’s new song and video will be released on Sept. 7.