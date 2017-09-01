Amazon Prime Now Can Deliver Alcohol To Your Door In One Hour

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 16: A general view of atmosphere during the Amazon Prime Summer Soiree hosted by Erin Foster and Sara Foster at Sunset Towers on July 16, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Amazon)
(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Amazon)

Amazon Prime Now is a newer service for Amazon Prime members that delivers groceries, household items and more to your doorstep in just two hours.

But everyone is talking one specific feature they just added… Amazon Prime Now can deliver alcohol to your door in as little as one hour. No need to leave the house for anything anymore!

The standard two-hour delivery is free, but if you want your booze to arrive in one hour, you can pay an $8 delivery fee. But the service is only available in select cities.

Of the 30-plus cities that currently have Prime Now, only 12 of them are able to bring you beer, wine and sometimes spirits in two-hours or less. The complete list is:

Cincinnati, IN

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis, MN

New York City, NY

Phoenix. AZ

Portland, OR

Richmond, VA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle, WA

