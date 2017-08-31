Dad Sits Next To Nick Jonas On Plane, Daughter At Home Loses Her Mind

Poor Deanna. She’s just hanging out at home with her Nick Jonas posters when Dad blasted her with these pics. Poor Dad. He has no idea he is sitting next to one of the (arguably) three best Jonas Brothers of all time.

I’ve concluded you only need to do three things to make old dads’ realize you’re famous on a plane: 1) Wear sunglasses. 2) Do not remove your headphones (ever). 3) Do 1 and 2 in seat 1C of first class.

Side note: What’s going on with the lady in the row behind? Photo bombing like a champion!