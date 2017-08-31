Corinne Olympios & Demario Jackson Have a Cozy Club Reunion

What scandal?

Oh, the one that suspended production on season 4 after two producers reported an alleged sexual misconduct between Corinne Olympios and Demario Jackson? Apparently, that’s all in the past! At least according to the pictures.

On Wednesday night, the reality stars were spotted embracing outside of a Nightingale in West Hollywood.

Olympios was seen playfully jumping into Jackson’s arms, kissing him on the cheek and telling paparazzi to “Get a good shot, b–ches.”

That’s a stark contrast from just a few weeks ago when she said to be a victim of a sexual assault and her lawyer promised to continue his own internal investigation following news that Warner Bros. determined no misconduct had occurred.

She later clarified that she meant she was a “victim of the media” and did not blame Jackson.

“I never meant that I was a victim of Demario. I strongly believe that he had no bad intentions at all. It was all good. It was unfortunate that no one really knew how intoxicated I actually was at the time,” she adding that it’s “no one’s fault.”

In fact, Olympios recently explained that medications mixed with alcohol for what went down in Paradise.

“I was on medication that severely blacks you out,” she told Harrison about the incident in retrospect. “I had a horrible blackout,” she said adding that seeing the footage of what happened at the pool it was like “watching someone else.”

It’s all bizarre but at least we now for certain that these two never had bad blood.