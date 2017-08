Girl Talk has a very simple premise: high school girls mentor middle school girls to help them deal with the issues they face during their formative early teenage years.

Their mission is to help young teenaged girls build self-esteem, develop leadership skills and recognize the value of community service.

Since 2002, our organization has served more than 40,000 girls in 43 states and 7 countries.

For more info, visit http://www.mygirltalk.org.