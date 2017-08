Want to see P!NK when she brings her What About Us Tour to Tinley Park on September 9th! We’ve got some very special tickets for you!

Listen to B96 Monday (8/4) through Friday (8/8) at 2:45pm each day to win tix in one of the FIRST FIVE ROWS!

Monday – 5th row tix

Tuesday – 4th row tix

Wednesday – 3rd row tix

Thursday – 2nd row tix

Friday – FRONT ROW BABY!

Contest Rules:

Tickets to be given away on-air starting 8/4 and ending 8/8

Must live in IL, IN or WI

One winner per household