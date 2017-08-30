The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Heading To China!

By Lizzy Buczak
Victoria's Secret
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver,Jasmine Tookes, Lily Aldridge,Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk,Alessandra Ambrosio,Taylor Hill,Martha Hunt,Sara Sampaio and Lais Ribeiro walk the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

The Victoria Secret models will be taking over China this November.

VS announced that its 2017 fashion show will take place in Shanghai!

This is the first time the show will be held in Asia.

Previously, models walked the runway in Paris, Cannes, London, New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Casting for the show is currently underway with 14 official Angels already confirmed. Famous sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid will walk the show again although it is unclear if fellow model Kendall Jenner will join them.

The show will air November 28th on CBS!

