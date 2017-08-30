Maroon 5 Drop New Track ‘What Lovers Do’ Featuring SZA

By Jon Wiederhorn

Maroon 5 have debuted their new single “What Lovers Do,” which features SZA.

The track is the latest from the band’s upcoming, sixth studio album. Maroon 5 previously released “Don’t Wanna Know” and “Cold,” which features a guest verse from Future.

“What Lovers Do” starts with a slow, simple keyboard line that guides the melody. Then, frontman Adam Levine’s honey-sweet vocals come in along with a more developed arrangement that evolves from the main theme.

“Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not,” Levine sings. “I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?”

SZA enters after the falsetto chorus with a brief, sultry performance then rejoins later for another verse and some backup vocals as Levine tries “to do what lovers do.”

Still no word on a title or release date for the new album.

Watch the lyric video for “What Lovers Do” below: