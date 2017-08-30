GET THE LIST: Labor Day Weekend Events In Chicago & Burbs

Three day weekend whoot whoot! Yes, most have Monday off but that also means back to school if you haven’t started already.

Get some fun in this last summer weekend in Chicago! Here is a list of things to do around the city & burbs.

CITY:

North Coast Music Festival, September 1 to 3, 2017, Union Park

Great American Lobster Fest, September 1st, 2nd, & 3rd 2017, Navy Pier

Chicago SummerDance, continuing to September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m., Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden

African Festival of the Arts, September 1 – 4, 2017, Washington Park

Navy Pier’s spectacular fireworks last night is Sept 2nd. The night sky lights up at 10:15 pm

Taste of Polonia, September 1 to 4, Copernicus Cultural and Civic Center, Jefferson Park

Fringe theater festival, September 1 – 10, 2017 (begins Aug. 30), Jefferson Park

Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park

39thth Annual Chicago Jazz Festival, August 31–September 3, 2017, Grant Park, Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center & other venues

Circus In The Park Sept. 2 to 3 – Hamilton Park

The Field Museum Jurassic World: The Exhibition, which blends real-world science and education with the very best in high-quality entertainment.

White Sox in town September 1-4. They take on the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend or the Cleveland Indians on Labor Day afternoon

Cubs face the Atlanta Braves for the weekend series September 1-3

SUBURBS:

Festival of Lebanon September 1 – 3, 2017, 950 N Grace, Lombard

Naperville Last Fling Festival September 1 – 4, is a family event with carnival rides, a children’s area, music stages, food vendors, a 5K, and a parade (Monday 10 a.m.) over Labor Day weekend at Naperville’s Riverwalk Park.

Jurassic Quest Lake County Fair grounds and Expo Center 1060 E Peterson Rd, Grayslake, IL September 1 – 4

Taste of Schaumburg (Sat. & Sun.), fireworks (Sun. 10 p.m.), and a parade (Mon. 10 a.m. on Summit Drive) at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center. No pets. Free. September 2 – 4, 2017

Renaissance Fair September 2 – 4, Kenosha

Buffalo Grove Days, Aug. 31-Sept. 4, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road

Taste of Melrose Park, Sept. 1-3, Melrose Park Village Complex, near the northwest corner of 25th Avenue and Lake Street.

Lemont Heritage Fest Sept 2, 418 Main st Lemont

Irish Days, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 4 at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove.

Art Fair on the Square, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 in Market Square in downtown Lake Forest.

Frankfort Fall Festival 123 Kansas st Frankfort Sept 2-4

Benches on the Avenue 17375 Oak Park Avenue Tinley Park Sept 1-30

Great Godfrey Corn Maze Superhero theme, Spiderman, Batman, Friday, Sept. 1 -Oct. 29.

2nd Annual Harvard Balloon Fest Sept 1-3 Harvard Ill 20 hot air balloonalso Run with the Balloons 5k/10k, 2 music stages, Movies in the Park, Night Glows, games and more