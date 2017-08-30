Chance The Rapper Will Grill Chicken For Charity in Chicago

Filed Under: chance the rapper
Photo: Daneil Boczarski / Getty Images

Four words – chicken, charity, Chicago, Chance.

Chance the Rapper is trading in the mic for a chef’s hat on Tuesday, September 5.

Those who want to meet the rapper and eat some of his grilled chicken need to stop by the new Nando’s restaurant (117 E. Late St.)

The best part? His non-profit will be donating all proceeds from that day to Chicago Public Schools.

Chance tweeted, “Meet me at @NandosUSA Michigan Ave opening. I’m grilling on 9/5 @ 6pm to #SupportCPS & raise $ for @SocialWorks_Chi.

Nando’s is taking it a step further and donating all non-alcoholic proceeds from Sept 5 -7 to Chance’s organization.

This isn’t the first time that Chance has done his part for CPS – he previously donated $1 million and  gave away backpacks with school supplies at the Bud Biliken Parade.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Chance is a treasure to the city of Chicago!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live