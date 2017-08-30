Chance The Rapper Will Grill Chicken For Charity in Chicago

Four words – chicken, charity, Chicago, Chance.

Chance the Rapper is trading in the mic for a chef’s hat on Tuesday, September 5.

Those who want to meet the rapper and eat some of his grilled chicken need to stop by the new Nando’s restaurant (117 E. Late St.)

The best part? His non-profit will be donating all proceeds from that day to Chicago Public Schools.

Chance tweeted, “Meet me at @NandosUSA Michigan Ave opening. I’m grilling on 9/5 @ 6pm to #SupportCPS & raise $ for @SocialWorks_Chi.

Nando’s is taking it a step further and donating all non-alcoholic proceeds from Sept 5 -7 to Chance’s organization.

This isn’t the first time that Chance has done his part for CPS – he previously donated $1 million and gave away backpacks with school supplies at the Bud Biliken Parade.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Chance is a treasure to the city of Chicago!