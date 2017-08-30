‘Cash Me Ousside’ New Music Video Aimed at Kylie Jenner

Danielle Bregoli, best known as the Cash Me Ousside girl, is really pursuing this music career.

On Wednesday, the up-and-coming rapper posted a preview of the music video to her single “These Heaux,” in which she targets Kylie Jenner.

The clip shows a woman that looks like Kylie getting botox injection in her lips and buttocks.

Is this adoration on her part? Is she really just trying to start beef with Kylie Jenner? Does she hope Kylie’s name helps boost her career? Or is she trying to get back at Kim K for thinking she was just a “fan”?

Whatever it is, it seems Bhad Bhabie (that’s her stage name), is totally trying to be the next Nicki Minaj.

Check it out and let us know what you think: