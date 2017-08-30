A Beyonce-Themed Roller Skating Party is Coming to Chicago

Sometimes, you just have to skate it out to some Beyonce music.

If you’re looking for something to do on weekend night in September that’s both active and fabulous, look no further than Queens on Wheels.

Six skating sessions at the Chicago Athletic Association’s Stagg Court will be spread across three days from Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th.

The empowering parties will have everyone jamming out to Queen Bey and divas of the 70s, 80s and 90s while rocking some big hair and shoulder pads.

On Friday, sessions include Peach, a party series dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ women and femmes and Femme’s Room, which celebrates all identities and forms of femininity and femme expression

Bey Skate will take place Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30pm while Whip it to Whitney takes over from 9:30 to 11:30pm.

“Every Queen needs a Pop King” kicks off Sunday from 5-7pm followed by “Head Over Heels” featuring Mamma Mia! music from 8-10pm!

Portions of ticket sales benefit the Transformative Justice Law Project, a local advocacy group for trans people.

Purchase tickets here for $20. Skate rentals are $5.

Dressing up and “dancing with somebody” is encouraged.