[Listen] Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Release First Song In 20 Years

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 14: Actor Will Smith (R) and DJ Jazzy Jeff perform at 102.7 KIIS-FM's 8th Annual Wango Tango 2005 at Angel Stadium on May 14, 2005 in Anaheim, California.

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff performed their first song in 20 years “Get Lit.” WE LOVE IT!

