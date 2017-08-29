Here’s How You Can Help Victims During Hurricane Harvey

It has truly been devastating to see what has happened in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Thousands of people have been displaced, and living in shelters.

The storm has brought more than 20 inches of rain, with more expected to come.

The rescue efforts are still underway as the flood waters continue to rise, and cleanup efforts are just beginning.

Many have been glued to the TV, horrified by what they are seeing. It’s unclear what the right thing to do is considering no one has even seen a storm of this magnitude but it’s essential to underline that ANY BIT OF HELP goes a long way.

The rebuilding and recovering process will be years long… but even if you are far from the devastation, you can contribute and lend a helping hand. (Shoutout to TheEveryGirl.com for putting this AWESOME LIST TOGETHER! SEE MORE HERE!)

DONATE to the RED CROSS

According to their website, people can donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

#RedCross is providing shelter, meals & comfort to people impacted by #Harvey. To find a location: https://t.co/sizEp51qtg or 1-800-REDCROSS pic.twitter.com/jfewo2EJh0 — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 28, 2017

DONATE to the GoFundMe page Chris Young started for Harvey Relief

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Donate To The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, the disaster relief arm of the Protestant charitable organization, is accepting monetary donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

You can donate by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY, texting STORM to 51555, sending a donation through the mail or online at helpsalvationarmy.com.

Help People With Special Needs

Port light has been providing relief to people with disabilities for twenty years. They are working to help those who require medical equipments and assistive technology following their evacuations. Donations are being accepted via PayPal!

Direct Relief USA offers prescription drugs and medical supplies to those in emergency situations. They are asking for financial contributions.

Help Children

The Texas Diaper Bank, based in San Antonio, is putting together relief kids for families with small children who need essentials like diapers.

The Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi are accepting financial donations and blood, if you live in the area.

Help Animals

Pets have been largely affected by the storm. Some have been displaced while others were left behind by owners who were unable to take them with during evacuations. The SPCA of Texas is taking in hundreds of animals transferred from shelters on the coast that were in the path of the storm. You can either donate funds or open your home to foster a pet until it is reunited with its own.

Austin Pets Alive! a local organization is accepting cash funds, looking for volunteers to foster animals and asking for pet supplies: large plastic or metal bins with lids to store food, leashes and collars, cat litter, large brooms, cat-specific beds, and liquid laundry soap. No food or crates are needed at this time.

Donate Food

Here’s a list of food banks in both affected areas and in places where people are seeking shelter (via the Houston Press):

Houston Food Bank

832-369-9390

houstonfoodbank.org

Galveston Food Bank

409-945-4232

galvestoncountyfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (Victoria)

361-578-0591

victoriafoodbank.org

Closed Friday

Corpus Christi Food Bank

361-887-6291

foodbankcc.com

Southeast Texas Food Bank (Beaumont)

409-839-8777

setxfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (Pharr)

956-682-8101

foodbankrgv.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank (Bryan)

979-779-3663

bvfb.org

Central Texas Food Bank (Austin)

512-282-2111

centraltexasfoodbank.org

San Antonio Food Bank

210-337-3663

safoodbank.org

Help The Homeless

The Houston Coalition for the Homeless is helping the homeless find shelter. Donations are being accepted HERE!

Helped Those Displaced From Their Home

If you have a spare room or a rental home, you can list it for free on Airbnb, regardless of what city you are living in. The more options, the better.

Dallas’ Trusted World is running three shelters and need donations, supplies (clean clothing, non-perishable food, toiletries, diapers, and baby formula) and volunteers.

Global Giving hopes to raise $2 million to help those affected by the storm. The provide food, gas, clean water, hygiene products, and shelter in the short-term, with remaining resources helping local organizations for the long term recovery. They’ve currently raised $766 thousand.

Find MORE WAYS TO DONATE TIME AND MONEY HERE!